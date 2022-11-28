Last Saturday we played an 18-hole 2BBB and an individual.
The winners of the 2BBB was the father and son pairing of Rod and Nick Corbett on a countback with 45 points.
The runners-up on a countback with 44 points were Garry Keen and Tony Gannon.
The individual winner was Gerry Davis with 40 points. A grade runner-up was Danny Stammers 39 points, while the B grade runner-up was Matt Lewis with 38 points.
Ball comp winners were Tony Gannon 39 points, Garry Keen 38 points and with 37 points Struan Pearce, Ian Hobby, Gavin Marks, Patrick Hoolihan, Nick Corbett and Brett Symington nudging out Gav Stammers.
This Saturday we will be playing our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and an 18 hole stroke event for Don Eves Trophy.
The following Saturday will be an 18 hole four-person Irish Stableford Christmas Cheer Day for the Caltex Trophy.
Sunday, December 11 is our Bestwick Top Gun Shootout and our players competing are from number 1 through to 10 and their handicaps are Oscar Cassel 13, Tony Gannon 10, Rod Corbett 14, Toby Tyrrell 30, Nick Corbett 12, Matt Lewis 18, Tony Bowers 15, Mick Tyrrell 5, Jason Davis 6 and Gerry Davis 12.
Good luck to all. This will be followed by our Punters function.
