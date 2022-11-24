Working Dog Challenge attracts cream of crop to Carcoar

All roads lead to Carcoar NSW for working dog breeders and buyers on the last weekend in November, when the second annual Working Dog Challenge and Sale will offer Australia's biggest prize purse of $50,000 and a catalogue of 58 top quality dogs.
This year's event is expected to build on the success of the inaugural 2021 Working Dog Challenge, where 57 dogs sold for a remarkable top price of $24,000 and averaged $7,422.
Due to popular demand, the Working Dog Challenge has been extended from three to four days, with sheep and cattle trials and maiden, novice and open runs on November 24-26, the Sire Shootout on November 25, a Charity Auction for TIACS on the night of Saturday the 26th and the auction of 58 dogs at Sunday's sale.
Organiser, Brock Syphers, said the Challenge was established last year to respond to a gap identified in the Central Tablelands region for an event of this type.
"We really want to take trialling to a new level - we've upped the prize money and really put a lot of work into the working dog catalogue to present a professionally run event," Brock said.
"The Challenge has been put together by a group who likes working with dogs and wanted to bring together like-minded people to see some great dogs in action and make a weekend of it.
"I am particularly excited about the Sire Shoot Out on Friday night where 16 top dogs will go head-to-head for a prize purse of $30,000, all under lights."
Selling agent, Tom Card, Bowyer & Livermore, said the WDC has received 500 trial entries so far and are expecting another bumper auction and a big crowd, despite the floods.
"We've grown a lot in 12 months - the word got out and people just wanted to be a part of the event. We had a lot of pups in the sale last year but for this year's auction the majority are more mature or are further into their training, a really quality line up," Tom said.
"The sale will be simulcast through StockLive with online and live bidding available. Our state of the art selling ring allows dogs to display their work ethic during the auction and simultaneously have their pre-work video playing on a four by two metre screen."
Two pups will be sold in the Charity Auction to raise money for the mental health support service, This Is A Conversation Starter (TIACS). Koonama Bid, a Kelpie that made $7500 as an eight-week-old pup in last year's auction, has been donated to go under the hammer again.
Bid is by the 2020 NSW Yard Dog of the Year, Koonama Cracka.
Victorian breeder David Lee from Edenhope is just home from running a working dog school at Mackay in Queensland but plans to head back up to Carcoar with a pup for Sunday's auction.
His wife Sarah has entered The Lee's Rock in the invitational Sires Shootout.
"We love going up to Carcoar, it's a great setup, well run and with both cattle and sheep trials, you get a good variety of handlers and dogs. I think it might be a buyer's market this year, there are a hell of a lot of good, experienced dogs for sale and if a buyer can get a trained dog for $15-$20,000, they're a cheap asset," David said.
David's advice for people coming to Carcoar to buy a working dog with potential is to find a genuine person who values their dog and knows him inside and out.
"Half the job is working out what the buyer wants and whether they're compatible with your dog. Good handlers have that depth of knowledge. You also need to pick a dog with the right requirements for your job, so make sure you know what that job is," he advised.
"You get to see a lot with the videos these days, the weaknesses and strengths. It doesn't matter if a dog has a couple of funny little things because we have them too! And they're not a motorbike - you have to wine and dine a new dog and spend time with them to help create a bond in the first few weeks, then the rest is history."
The Working Dog Challenge is proudly funded by the NSW Government.
