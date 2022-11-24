Blayney Chronicle
Working Dog Challenge attracts cream of crop to Carcoar

By Contributed
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 11:50am
Working Dog One: Working Dog Challenge organiser, Brock Syphers, with Cye Travers, AAM Investment Group and Nick Foster, Koonama Working Kelpies, who donated Koonama Bid the Charity Pup at the 2021 event.

All roads lead to Carcoar NSW for working dog breeders and buyers on the last weekend in November, when the second annual Working Dog Challenge and Sale will offer Australia's biggest prize purse of $50,000 and a catalogue of 58 top quality dogs.

Local News

