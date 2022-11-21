Blayney community gets behind Eugowra

The Blayney community is rallying behind the people of Eugowra with volunteers working within their community, as well groups at home looking at ways of bringing some joy to those devastated by the recent rains.
The Blayney VIEW club have a strong association with the Eugowra VIEW club and the Blayney president Sally Green is now calling out to the Blayney community to help bring a bit of cheer to those in need.
"I contacted Kay Jones the secretary of Eugowra VIEW club and she said that they're okay now, dealing with the mess, making decisions and that they have two halls full of clothing, blankets etc and are being well fed," she said.
With Christmas only a few weeks away the club's members decided to organise vouchers for the families in Eugowra, and that it should be offered to the whole community, not just VIEW members.
"They have plenty of food so after it all dies down they need to start thinking about Christmas and replacing items for their homes," Mrs Green said.
"We'd like people to get vouchers from places like Bunnings, Mitre 10, Big W and Kmart so that when they've finally worked out what it is that they need they can then go along and grab something."
Blayney VIEW club has organised drop off points at Ashcroft's on Pym in Millthorpe, Blayney Visitors Centre and Greens at Mandurama and they need to be dropped off at either location before the 6th of December to allow for distribution.
At Blayney Hospital the staff are organising a toy drive for the children of Eugowra and organiser Kate Burrell said that they were accepting donations up to December 20.
"We'd like to receive new, wrapped toys with the age and gender labelled on the outside," she said.
"Once they are all collected we'll be taking them to Eugowra where their hospital auxiliary and the community will distribute them."
The presents can be dropped off at the administration office at Blayney Health Service.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
