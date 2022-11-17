Optimism builds that a few dry weeks should see the Millthorpe Markets going ahead

One after another sporting events across the central west are being cancelled, but one non-sporting event that will most likely be going ahead on Sunday December 4 is the Millthorpe Markets.
Market coordinator Brooke O'Byrne said that the committee were keeping a very close eye on the weather.
"We are still in a wait and see mode at the moment but we are planning for the markets to still be held on Sunday the 4th," she said.
The encouraging weather forecasts and Blayney Shire Council's support for the market are helping to build optimism that the market will be on.
"The weather looks set to improve over the next three weeks and we'll make a final decision in the week leading up to the market," she said.
"At the moment Blayney Council have given us approval to use the facility and we're hoping that things will dry out a bit before then."
Like all the sporting grounds in Blayney shire Redmond Oval has been closed to sports groups, but if another storm rips through the village before the markets, the committee will need to make a difficult decision.
"If we get to the point where the facility is no longer available in the week before, we will need to revisit that."
