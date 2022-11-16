Blayney Chronicle
BHS boy's volleyball are set to have a dig up at the Gold Coast

By Mark Logan
Updated November 17 2022 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
With only one year 12 student on their team, the Blayney High School's senior volleyball team will have their work cut out for them when they compete in the Australian Combined High Schools Volleyball Cup in December.

