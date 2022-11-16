BHS boy's volleyball are set to have a dig up at the Gold Coast

With only one year 12 student on their team, the Blayney High School's senior volleyball team will have their work cut out for them when they compete in the Australian Combined High Schools Volleyball Cup in December.
Coach Maureen Dickson said that the competition was the biggest school's sporting event in Australia.
"There will be 3,000 players in the Gold Coast for the competition," she said. "That's the population of Blayney at one event."
"Some of the players will be playing two divisions up so it's going to be very competitive for them."
There will be 3,000 players in the Gold Coast for the competition.- Maureen Dickson
The students have been training as much as they could and Mrs Dickson thanked the sponsors who are helping pay to take the ten boys away for nine days of sport.
Sponsors are Regis Resources, TWS Evolution, Climate King, Ray White Emms Mooney, TCN eathmoving, ICR Engineering, MT Excavations, Kinghams Butchery, Drifta Camping and 4WD, Newmans, Robanco Meats, Micweld and Midwest Concrete.
