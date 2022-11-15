Students from Carcoar Public School were taken back in time recently to help commemorate the 140th anniversary of the opening of Carcoar court house.
Playing the roles of three real-life cases the students were able to discover just what people, including children, were convicted for in the past.
Organiser John Burke said that the three crimes re-enacted were lifted straight from the court records.
"The first one was for being drunk and disorderly which was dismissed by the magistrate, the second was a little boy who stole a butchers watch to sell so he could provide for his mother," he said.
"That boy was given surety by Barnard Stimpson, the first mayor of Carcoar.
"The third was a serious crime which was referred to Dubbo which was the armed robbery of the stagecoach."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
