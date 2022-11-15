Garage Sale Trail draws big crowds in Blayney

The weather gods shined brightly for the stallholders and shoppers during last weekend's Garage Sale Trail in Blayney. Some of the stalls are open again this weekend. Check garagesaletrail.com.au for details.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
