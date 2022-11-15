Blayney Chronicle
Garage Sale Trail draws big crowds in Blayney

By Mark Logan
Updated November 17 2022 - 9:17am, first published November 15 2022 - 12:17pm
The weather gods shined brightly for the stallholders and shoppers during last weekend's Garage Sale Trail in Blayney. Some of the stalls are open again this weekend. Check garagesaletrail.com.au for details.

