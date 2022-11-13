Residents of Molong are devastated after flood waters raged through the town on Monday morning, completely engulfing Bank Street businesses.
Believed to be the worst flood in the town since 2005, the water reached as high up as the Bank Street butcher's business.
The SPAR grocery store has been wiped out, with shelves fallen over and the back of the business ripped off. The dividing fences all the way along the back of most Bank Street businesses has been obliterated.
Water is still running along the Molong Creek, but its level is now adjacent to the highway. Not over it.
The Dr Ross Recreational Ground is still underwater, as of 8.30am on Monday, November 14.
State Emergency Services crews have been joined by NSW fire and rescue, RFS, Cabonne Shire workers and a rapid response team, which is helping feed the throngs of workers in Molong helping with the immediate clean-up.
The Molong River could peak at 4.7 metres on Monday morning.
Central West SES said it was now too dangerous for residents to leave and for those in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Molong RSL and an Australian Defence Force helicopter has been sent to assist with rescues.
Around Blayney the following roads have been closed.
There are a number of other roads with water over road, crews are in progress of inspecting roads however if you come across a flooded road, simply stop and turn back.
Never drive, ride or walk-through floodwater. Drive to the conditions.
For help in a flood, storm or a fallen tree contact NSW SES on 132500. In the event of an emergency contact Triple Zero 000.
For traffic updates of state roads go to https://livetraffic.com/ or download the Live Traffic NSW App.
The night of chaos follows a huge downpour across the Central West. Orange Airport has received 89.2 millimetres over the last 24 hours.
Orange experienced flash flooding over night with SES saying reports of 30cm of water over Anson Street, Moulder Street, Leeds Parade, Dalton Street, Margaret Street and McLachlan Street.
They are urging people to avoid non-essential travel and to remain patient while they are getting a lot of requests for help.
There are also a high number of roads closed across the region.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
