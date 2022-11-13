Hundreds of runners took the undulated hills of the Blayney shire on Sunday to tackle the Carcoar Cup.
Photographer Mark Logan was on deck to snap these photos of the runners - young and old - who enjoyed the event.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
