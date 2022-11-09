Blayney Chronicle
Joy Scully has found control from chaos at the Garage Sale Trail

By Mark Logan
November 9 2022 - 4:30pm
Joy Scully is clearing out a lot of items that she has accumulated over the years. Picture by Mark Logan.

Six months after separating from her husband of 20 years, Joy Scully began a cleansing and decluttering process that will culminate with a massive garage sale during this weekend's Garage Sale Trail in Blayney.

Local News

