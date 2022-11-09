Six months after separating from her husband of 20 years, Joy Scully began a cleansing and decluttering process that will culminate with a massive garage sale during this weekend's Garage Sale Trail in Blayney.
With the help of a consultant from professional organisers Chaos to Control, Joy has spent the past 12 months methodically going through her belongings, moving any items that no longer held any sentimental value or purpose to the garage.
"My consultant didn't call herself bossy, just aggressively helpful," she said laughingly.
"I had to judge whether the items that I had still mean anything to me anymore. I managed to clean out almost an entire dresser full of platters and bowls and things."
Not only is there the cleansing benefit, but Joy has needed to remove items that she can no longer reach.
"I can't reach up to the top shelf in the kitchen so I've had to get everything down from there."
Those items are all now in the garage and as a first time Garage Sale Trail seller, Joy is keen to see everything go.
Items included in the sale include a recent model Masport mower, Pope brush-cutter, two vacuum cleaners, Ryobi mitre saw, a good ladder, Marantz stereo equipment, a Thermomix 31, a large barbecue, a step through bicycle and loads of kitchen gadgets and appliances that she plans to sell by the bag load.
"If I don't get a good price for many of these items I'll pop them on Gumtree," Mrs Scully said.
To help people purchase items using credit cards she has created a Paypal QR code. Paypal is a partner in the project.
The Garage Sale Trail is now in its 11th year and in Blayney there are 18 sales registered, two in Newbridge, four in Millthorpe and three in Lyndhurst.
The days of each sale differ with some open over both weekends, others, like Mrs Scully's, open only this Saturday and Sunday.
For a full list of places, times and dates head to https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/ and enter your location.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
