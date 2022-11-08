Blayney Chronicle
Wellbeing Expo proves a winner for BHS

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated November 9 2022 - 9:41am, first published 8:30am
Blayney High School was brimming with wellness on Tuesday as the students and community took part in the inaugural Wellbeing Expo. Students enjoyed a lunch from Trang Hue and activities from a range of services.

