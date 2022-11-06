Blayney Chronicle

Blayney Bears president Adam Lowe says Woodbridge Cup 'an option' but preference is with Group 10 Merger 'not the ideal time' for Blayney Bears but all options are on the table, including Woodbridge

November 7 2022
Blayney's Louis Nixon looks to evade Mudgee's defence in round one. Picture by Mark Logan

Blayney Bears president Adam Lowe has revealed no options are off the table for his club next year as talk of a full merger between Group 10 and Group 11 begins to heat up. The new head honcho went as far to suggest Woodbridge Cup is 'also an option'.

