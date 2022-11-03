The inaugural Country Music Muster at the Royal Hotel in Mandurama kicks off this Friday night with line dancing and karaoke marking the beginning of a month long celebration of all things country.
Throughout November the Mando Pub will be running events each weekend culminating in market stalls on Sunday 20th and 27th.
Funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program, all events, with the exception of Catherine Britt, are free.
The popular Mickey Pye will kick off the live performances this Saturday and visiting Gnoo Blas classic car club will arrive on Sunday from 11am.
Other artists performing over the month are Freddie Bailey, Ashleigh Dallas and a few local supporting bands.
The full list of performances and events is
For any questions about events or to register for the open mic night, talent quest, bluegrass jam or market stalls, please get in contact via info@royalhotelmandurama.com.
You can message through Facebook or Instagram - Royal Hotel Mandurama.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.