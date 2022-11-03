Blayney Chronicle
The Mandurama Country Music Muster starts on Friday

Updated November 3 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:00am
Mickey Pye will perform on Saturday night

The inaugural Country Music Muster at the Royal Hotel in Mandurama kicks off this Friday night with line dancing and karaoke marking the beginning of a month long celebration of all things country.

