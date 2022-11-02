Blayney SES kept busy with stormy all-nighter

The November storm season has always been a busy period for the folks at Blayney SES.
Twelve months ago one storm wreaked havoc across the region, causing record flooding in Molong and one very hectic weekend for Blayney SES controller Reg Rendall.
On Monday night (October 31) Mr Rendall and the SES team attended 10 different calls from Trunkey to Millthorpe, with the latter copping the brunt of the storm.
"We had three call outs in Millthorpe," Mr Rendall confirmed.
"One on William Street, one on Millthorpe Road where a tree fell across the road and another on Charles Booth Way where part of a roof was blown off."
The team also responded to calls in the Mandurama, Blayney and Newbridge areas.
The first call was at 6pm on Monday and it wasn't until 9.50am on Tuesday (November 1) that the team were able to pack their chainsaws away.
"That last one was where a tree had fallen from an elderly lady's backyard onto a neighbour's shed," Mr Rendall said.
"All the other were tree falls except for the roof and one where we were asked to assist an ambulance."
The Millthorpe railway underpass was once a commonly flooded part of the shire and a blocked drain on Monday brought that memory back for many local residents.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
