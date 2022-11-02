On Tuesday October 25 Millie the Kelpie was a normal happy dog and a companion for Neville resident John O'Brien.
Now Mr O'Brien is devastated that on the next day someone in the quiet village deliberately laid a bait out for Millie who is now facing going blind and also the real chance of being euthanised.
"It's just heart-breaking," he said. "I've got high range prostate cancer and I took on Millie from an older lady that died from bowel cancer. Now to see Millie suffer like this is just terrible.'
As a companion dog Mr O'Brien lets Millie sleep inside his home and the pair are usually in bed by around 8.30pm.
"During the day she's on a long lead and tied to a tree and the bait was in the yard," Mr O'Brien said. "It's very hurtful."
Mr O'Brien said that there had been some complaints in the village about dogs barking and is now concerned for the safety of the children and pets that live in the village.
"I'm really worried for the residents in the area," he said, "All it takes is for a bird to pick it up and drop it in someone's yard or in the school, or even a dog eating it during a walk around town."
A vet from Cowra Vet Hospital told Mr O'Brien that rat bait and snail killer had been mixed with some chicken, samples of which Mr O'Brien has kept.
"She's shaking from the rat poison and will probably go blind from the snail bait," he said. "I'm a pensioner. This is costing me a lot of money."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
