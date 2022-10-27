Rain does it again as horse events cancelled at Carcoar Show

In the interest of the safety of horse and riders all horse events have been cancelled at this year's Carcoar Show.
On Monday the forecast looked as though the events would go on, but the showers that crossed the region on Thursday all seemed to include the Carcoar Showground, creating a situation that led the committee to make the difficult decision.
A post on the show's Facebook page said "We know that this will be tough on our competitors who were very much looking forward to these events, but in the interest of safety for horses and riders, the events cannot go ahead."
To add to the society's woes the rain has added another dimension.
"After allocating the Pound Flat area for parking today's rain has meant that the road access to the Showgrounds now has minor flooding and is impassable for both horses and riders."
All other events except for the Antique Machinery Competition will go ahead as planned and there is still access to the Show for visitors via Eulamore St.
The Carcoar Show opens at 8.00 with the yard dog trials.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
