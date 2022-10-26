Blayney Chronicle
Regis Resources and BHPG awaiting the next phase of McPhillamy's project

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
October 26 2022 - 3:36am
Three years after the first environmental impact statement was opened for public inspection the Department of Planning and Environment Water are within weeks of referring the McPhillamy's Gold Project to the Independent Planning Commission.

