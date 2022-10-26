Three years after the first environmental impact statement was opened for public inspection the Department of Planning and Environment Water are within weeks of referring the McPhillamy's Gold Project to the Independent Planning Commission.
A spokesperson for Regis Resources, the company behind the gold project, appreciated the community's patience and said that it was important to do things properly.
"The assessment process has been going since 2019," she said.
"We'd all like to have a result but we also know that it's important to do things properly and invest the time and resources to get the best outcome.
"And that means a detailed, thorough and lengthy process. This has been frustrating and uncertain for everyone, especially our neighbours, and we appreciate the community's patience and understanding.
"The timing for any determination is something that we can't directly control however, we would be very pleased to see a final determination in the coming months."
Another group that is pleased to see the momentum towards a decision being made is the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group whose president Dan Sutton is looking forward to having their final say before the IPC panel.
"The latest advice we received from DPE is that they're targeting a referral to the IPC in early November," he said.
"The DPE has published four new reports from DPE Water adding some light on the issues around the water license requirement that has held the assessment up for so long, and also a memorandum for all license holders along the Belubula River summarising what Regis' water consultants predict the impact on the river to be."
Mr Sutton is encouraging members of the public to contact him before the next community consultative committee meeting on October 31 to discuss and query the latest reports.
"This could be your last opportunity before it goes to the IPC so please send any questions through to me on 0423 936 019 or email us on belubulaheadwaterspg@gmail.com"
The link to the portal is here: https://pp.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/mcphillamys-gold-project
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.