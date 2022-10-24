Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blake and Tayla Hoadley opening new hardware store in Blayney

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:59am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone that has ever embarked on a project on the weekend and found themselves short of a few screws, nuts, bolts, lengths of wood or is need of any decent quality tools or hardware will know the feeling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.