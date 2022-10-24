Anyone that has ever embarked on a project on the weekend and found themselves short of a few screws, nuts, bolts, lengths of wood or is need of any decent quality tools or hardware will know the feeling.
Do you drive into either Bathurst or Orange, or just abandon the project and wait until you need a few other items and make a proper trip out of it.
Come November 5 though and that decision will no longer be necessary with the opening of Hoadley's Hardware in the old Blayney Mowers and Heating building at 22 Adelaide Street.
Blake and Tayla Hoadley are the pair behind the venture and as a plumber Blake is well aware of just how quickly Blayney is growing.
"With all the developments going up around the town there's a big need for all the essential hardware items, especially on the weekend," he said.
From simple things such as packets of nails through to lengths of timber and power tools the pair's goal is to provide a simple range of hardware items to suit everyone.
"From the weekend warrior to the professionals we'll stock a good range of items including bags of cement, timber, Wattyl paints, Villaboard, Gyprock and plumbing supplies," Blake said.
Tayla said that the big advantage of their store is that those little home projects won't be frustrated by the lack of supplies in Blayney.
"All the essential stuff that you need and if you want it quick, you don't have to wait until your next trip into Orange or Bathurst," Tayla said.
One necessity for all tradies will also be catered for at the store, but not until next year.
"Were going to open a little coffee shop for when people come in to grab a few items," Blake said.
With the opening date rapidly approaching the pair are working day and night to pack the shelves and get everything ready for the opening day.
"People say we're mad to have it that soon, but the business will evolve to meet people's needs and we'll have an open day on that Saturday to show people around and find out what they want," Tayla said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
