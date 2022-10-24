Volunteers needed to help guide tourists around the shire

It's not the first time Blayney Visitor Information Centre has done a call out for volunteers, but it might be the last as the committee faces volunteer shortages it is unable to keep the doors consistently open.
In partnership with the Blayney Visitor Information Centre, Blayney council is hosting an Information Centre Recruitment Day on Friday 4 November to encourage more residents to volunteer.
The day includes a training session about the region and FAQs from visitors and a site visit to some local attractions.
Chair of the Blayney Shire Arts and Craft Council which runs the Centre, Elizabeth Russ said the time for volunteers to come forward is now.
'With the small number of volunteers we have, at the moment we are almost closed more than we are open, and come early 2023, it might be time to call it quits which we certainly don't want to do,'
'If you can answer questions like which way to Goulburn? Or what can I do in Millthorpe? Or where can I go for lunch? Then it's worth considering putting your hand up to volunteer at the Information Centre.
And if you can't, the training day will answer them for you!'
'From a volunteer point of view, you will meet interesting people from the region as well as all over Australia and sometimes even overseas, so if you like meeting new people volunteering could be for you,' said Mrs Russ.
Manager Tourism and Communications for Blayney Shire Council, Megan Rodd, said that there are a number of groups struggling for volunteers.
'Sadly, the volunteer shortage isn't isolated to the Visitors Centre, we are seeing it across the whole shire and unfortunately council doesn't have the resources to take over these services,'
'The Visitors Centre has provided a great service to our visitors for over 20 years and even though we have a lot of information online, it isn't the same as having a local to talk to,'
'We are putting the call out to the community to come forward and have a crash course in visitor information and do tour around some of our villages, then do maybe 2 or 3 shifts a month,' said Miss Rodd
Volunteer shifts are from about 9am to 1pm Monday - Saturday, with the training day to be held on Friday 4 with lunch provided.
Any residents wanting to get involved are encouraged to contact Council for more details.
'Volunteers nominate when they want to come and generally do shifts on their own but you can always bring a friend and help out together and make it a social activity,' added Mrs Russ.
Training Day:
Friday 4 November
9:30am - 3pm
Blayney Community Centre + Bus Tour (Lunch and morning tea provided)
