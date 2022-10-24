Blayney Chronicle
Volunteers needed to help guide tourists around the shire

October 24 2022 - 2:30am
It's not the first time Blayney Visitor Information Centre has done a call out for volunteers, but it might be the last as the committee faces volunteer shortages it is unable to keep the doors consistently open.

