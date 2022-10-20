Long before the village of Neville was given that name in 1888 it was known as Number One Swamp after the creek the village sits along.
It's no wonder then that the 2022 Neville Show has needed to be cancelled because that very swamp is now where the Neville Showground is situated.
"The showground is at the lowest point in town," said the president of the Neville show society Kate Burrell, "All the water from all the way around the village and all the farms all runs down into that area."
"We have a showground on a swamp so there's nothing we can do about it. Even the ducks are bogged."
With only three weeks until the show there is no possibility of the grounds drying out.
Even with no rain it would take over four weeks before they'd even consider allowing any horses, which play a large part of the Neville Show, to enter the grounds.
"All it would take is for one horse or rider to hurt themselves and it would be a disaster," Ms Burrell said.
The prospect of simply postponing the show to March is not one that the society is contemplating. The last time they did that, it didn't end well.
"We postponed it until March one year and it absolutely poured down on the day," she said.
With funding given to the show society for the November show, the committee will be looking at holding another smaller event in the village itself, or asking for the grants to be held over until November 2023.
"Blayney council has funding for some kind of street fair in Neville so we may do something like that just without the horses and the bigger events in March," Ms Burrell said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
