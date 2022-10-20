Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Neville Show cancelled for the third year in a row.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:11am, first published 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Long before the village of Neville was given that name in 1888 it was known as Number One Swamp after the creek the village sits along.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.