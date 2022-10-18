If there is one saving grace that Blayney Shire Council can take from the current problems with the roads, it's that they are not alone.
With Cabonne Council suffering the indignity of a garbage truck becoming stuck in a hole, and Member for Calare Andrew Gee describing driving on our roads as being like playing Mario Kart, our road network is not an isolated problem.
With above average rainfall being forecast for the rest of the year and up until February, the possibility that existing speed reduction zones will continue well into 2023 is a strong one.
Blayney councillor Bruce Reynolds said that council workers were working to the best of their abilities to get ahead, but the weather was working against them.
"The weather is creating major hurdles and we have more wet weather in front of us," he said.
The director of infrastructure services Jacob Hogan said during the October council meeting that council has employed extra staff to deal with the crisis.
"We certainly have put on more resources but we're also looking at different treatments because of the depth of some of the potholes. Our normal treatment is not enough," he said.
Mr Hogan was also open about the problems that council are going through, caused simply by there being too many roads that need fixing and not enough funds to pay for it.
In regards to a question on Forest Reefs road posed by Cr Reynolds, Mr Hogan simply stated that that section of road has no capital funding allocation and that council would look at it in future years.
"You will find that there is probably half of our road network under substantial speed reduction," he said.
"A lot of the Forest Reefs area, the Neville and Barry area. There are more areas with speed reductions than without."
Good news though comes with the release of the proposed work locations for the reseal, heavy patching and culvert renewal programs for 2022/23.
Resealing will cost $425,000 and includes Walkom Road, Moorilda Road, Neville Road and areas near Johnstone Crescent.
Heavy patching will cost $550,000 and is to be spent on Long Swamp Road and a section of Neville Road.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
