Like most outdoor sports competitions at the moment, the Mid West Community Cup has already been delayed because of the ground in Young was too wet.
That though hasn't stopped the Carcoar Crows league tag side, who took on Kandos for a friendly match because their match against Burrangong was forfeited, from winning their first match.
President of the Carcoar Crows Adam Lowe said that the league tag side played well against Kandos, considering the background of some of the players.
"Some of them have never played league tag before, or even played with each other," he said.
"They certainly were showing a lot of promise though."
Nor did it stop the Crows' men's side from being a few numbers higher than the Bears at just the right moment.
"The score just kept going up and down," Lowe said.
"We were taking turns on who was leading throughout the whole game."
The Crows defeated the Bears 30-26.
The Mid West Community Cup continues at 12.30 this Saturday with round three at Carcoar Sportsground.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
