Two very dedicated members of Blayney Can Assist, Hilton Davis and Peter Sutton, were recognised for their commitment to Can Assist at this month's Can Assist meeting by being awarded Life Membership.
Hilton is one of the founding members of Blayney Shire Can Assist and he has devoted many years of service to our community.
He has diligently carried out many roles over the years and has always been a strong advocate for the Can Assist cause.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Peter has also been a valued member for many years and has also worked tirelessly promoting Can Assist.
Peter has a generous spirit and makes significant contributions to our organisation. Like Hilton, Peter has been a member of the Executive Committee for several years and has championed the Can Assist cause within our local community.
Both gentlemen can be seen delivering morning teas to business houses within Blayney and the industrial estate twice yearly and selling sweeps at our Melbourne Cup Luncheon.
President Ray Burns, when presenting the Life Memberships to both Hilton and Peter on behalf of Can Assist NSW, said it was an honour to be able to recognise their contributions to the community and to Can Assist.
Melbourne Cup Luncheon
After a two year break due to COVID Blayney Can Assist will be hosting a luncheon at Blayney Community Centre for Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday 1st November.
The luncheon commences at 12 noon and quests can enjoy a delicious two course meal for $30 per head.
There will also be a fashions on the floor parade, sweeps available, best hat and best fascinator competition as well as a raffle and lucky door prizes.
Table booking may be made at Blayney Real Estate (6368 2507) or simple buy a ticket at the door.
All proceeds stay in the local community to assist local clients with their cancer treatment costs.
