Hilton Davis and Peter Sutton recognised for their commitment to Blayney Can Assist

Updated October 17 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:25am
Peter Sutton and Hilton Davis cutting the cake after being awarded Life Membership of Blayney Can Assist. Picture contributed.

Two very dedicated members of Blayney Can Assist, Hilton Davis and Peter Sutton, were recognised for their commitment to Can Assist at this month's Can Assist meeting by being awarded Life Membership.

