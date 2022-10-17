Every enthusiastic gardener will know that no garden is ever 'finished'.
A new path here, a spontaneously purchased piece of garden furniture there and all those interesting plants you just purchased looking for a home, they all add up to one thing for gardeners, pure enjoyment.
For Newbridge gardeners Robert Brown and Chris Akehurst it's the evolving nature of their five acre block that inspires them to keep on digging, planting and maintaining their garden.
The pair purchased the property 11 years ago and with Robert as the qualified horticulturist there to offer expertise and Chris to bring in some design aesthetics and hard labour, the garden represents a unified vision on what can be created on a large block.
On the south east corner of the village their property Rustic Cottage consists of a series of garden rooms laid out around deciduous trees including golden elms and a desert ash.
Crushed gravel and pebble paths join each of the rooms that offer more than just one or two viewpoints.
"There are over 20 different spots to sit and take in the view," Robert said. "During different times of the year each of the separate rooms change, they're never the same.'
Walking around the garden certainly does take the visitor through a range of different viewpoints and styles.
From a rambling native garden along the roadside, down a pebble path interspersed with worn sleepers and annuals through to the fire pit and frog pond the garden's design invites exploration.
Asked as to which of the rooms is a favourite neither of the two were prepared to nominate one, although both agreed that one area sees more activity than some of the others.
"We're really on the same page as to what we are looking to achieve in our garden, but certainly the fire pit is where we do spend a lot of time with friends just sitting back and relaxing," Chris said.
A cool-climate Asian-inspired garden is the current work in progress, joining roses, daphne, salvias and an abundance of potted plants which provide colour and variety.
That area may not be finished for the open garden over the Spring into Art festival partially because of the delays caused by the wet weather.
But overall the garden, which sits high on their block, has been able to weather to rain with only a few casualties.
"Salvias don't like having wet feet so a few of those have died," Robert said, "But otherwise the rest of the garden is just booming."
The formal garden takes up about one acre of the five on their block with the other four being utilised by Chris's other passion, horses.
What those horses, and the chooks provide is enough manure to keep the garden humming along nicely.
Even with Robert's horticultural background his main piece of advice for those looking for plants is to visit local gardens, such as his own.
"Not all the plants in bigger nurseries are suitable for our local area,' he said. "if you see a plant growing in a garden and you like to look of it take a photo or ask the owner what it is and then try to source it."
With 20 places to sit and take in the surrounds one would be excused for thinking that they spend an inordinate amount of money on garden furniture, however the opposite is true.
"We collect most of our furniture pieces from recycle centres and restore them," Chris said.
The Spring into Art Newbridge festival commences at noon on Friday October 21 with the garden being open and the inaugural Back Creek Art Show will run all weekend, featuring ceramics, still life, photography and more.
Drop by the Artisan and Makers market on Saturday for a coffee and some shopping, then hop onto the free shuttle bus to visit our beautiful Open Gardens.
The gardens are open all weekend and the bus will operate from the Showground.
Finish up your visit to Newbridge by catching some live music at the Gladstone Hotel, playing Saturday night and Sunday lunch.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
