Guess the fleece's weight at the 2022 Carcoar Show

Updated October 13 2022 - 4:19am, first published October 11 2022 - 11:00pm
How much does a fleece weigh? You can try and guess at this year's Carcoar Show

The first sheep to be shorn at this year's Carcoar Show will not only have the pleasure of George Connolly's expert touch, but its fleece will also be the subject of this year's 'Guess the Weight' competition.

