How much does a fleece weigh? You can try and guess at this year's Carcoar Show

The first sheep to be shorn at this year's Carcoar Show will not only have the pleasure of George Connolly's expert touch, but its fleece will also be the subject of this year's 'Guess the Weight' competition.
At every Carcoar Show they run a guessing the weight competition, in 2019 it was a rooster, and this year that first fleece will take pride of place in a cane basket, ready for the deft hands of visitors to take a punt as to its weight.
READ ALSO:
There's no point in googling "How much does a Merino fleece weigh?" because there are any number of variables and weights range from two to ten from most commercially bred sheep.
That first shear though also represents the commencement of the speed shearing competition and the first use of the new pavilion.
The speed shearing at the Carcoar Show has always drawn a crowd and this year it will all be taking place in the recently refurbished and renewed Webby Read pavilion.
To be opened by the Member for Bathurst Paul Toole at 11.45 the pavilion will be full of action with the Sports Shearing Competition commencing at 9am.
The Sport Shear finals are expected to commence at around 3.30pm.
That's not all that the sheep will be participating in. There are the yard dog trials, prime lambs and the wool classing.
The Carcoar Show is on Saturday Oct 29 at the Carcoar Showground.
2022 Tickets - Entry Prices are
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.