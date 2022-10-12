Blayney Tyrepower's Phil Ryan is used to seeing the odd car or two pull into his business with a buckled wheel and a shredded tyre in the boot.
Most of those happen on the Barry Road, but over recent weeks the demand for his services have escalated at pretty much the same rate that the roads around Blayney shire have been deteriorating.
"The roads are never that great, especially out on Barry Road where people have problems anyway," he said. "That road has been creating issues for quite a while."
As an example of the number of increases, Mr Ryan said that on Monday five cars coming from the Bathurst 1000 had to pull into his business for repairs.
"Some were coming home from Bathurst and were stuck on the side of the road with damaged wheels or tyres," he said. "Most of the locals who travel the roads regularly know where the holes are, so we slow down and go around them, but its those unknown ones that can catch you unawares."
Mr Ryan said that most drivers of larger four-wheel drives don't suffer as much damage as those in newer vehicles, but even some of those aren't really suitable for current conditions.
"Some of those seven-seater family wagons are coming with 20 inch tyres and they're $350 dollars each," he said. "Many of the people getting the bigger SUV type cars are getting bigger wheels with smaller tyres on them."
Once the preserve of the hoon, tyres with narrow walls that are designed for freeway and city conditions often come as standard equipment on many new cars, and the European models often don't even come with a spare.
"They're the ones that end up being stranded on the edge of the road," Mr Ryan said. "They're the ones that are difficult to repair because you have to find one to replace it and that sometimes can't be done in a day."
New tyres are never something that a driver looks forward to purchasing, and Mr Ryan said that there is not much worse than having to explain to a customer that their new wheel and tyre could cost them upwards of $1500.
"We try to encourage them, if they need to replace a wheel because the rim has been buckled and we can't fix it, to look at replacing all four wheels," he said. "That will give them more tyre back rather than just a bigger wheel."
Once water has subsided, many roads across the Central West have revealed extensive damage underneath, with ongoing deterioration and waterlogging sparking growing concerns.
Throwing course gravel in the region's potholes hasn't been cutting it long-term either, with curveballs from La Nina's also throwing council workers under the pump.
As repairs slowly begin to appear Mr Ryan has some simple advice for all drivers.
"We know the roads are bad so we need to drive to the conditions," he said.
While currently being processed at a level of "high demand" for pothole damage, more information on lodging a public liability claim with Transport for NSW, can be found online via the Service NSW website.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
