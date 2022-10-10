It's at the heart of many resident's misgivings on the redevelopment of the former Blayney Bowling Club site.
It's the place where countless parties, award presentations and meetings were held.
A place where the community's memories were formed.
The building is now the subject of a new development application which will see the building renovated and enhanced, although all signs of it's past will likely be left to the history books.
The director of Rovest Holdings Brendan Rouse said that the development application for the building represents the final stage of the motel project.
"It will follow a similar concept to what was there before,' he said.
"There will be a restaurant upstairs and a lounge area downstairs and it's all open to the public."
READ ALSO: Newbridge gardens to open for festival
To be operated by TI Hospitality, the group that will also be operating the motel side of the business, at present the plan is to operate it predominantly as a place to service the guests with meals.
"We're installing a brand new commercial kitchen that will have the capacity to look after most of the guests who will be looking for a meal,' Mr Rouse said. "It's not going to be set up for conferencing or meetings."
Visually the outside of the building will look similar to how it always has. Up close though modern touches such as double-glazed windows, barestone commercial cladding and compliant access will feature.
"We're essentially repairing what was already there," Mr Rouse said. "The brickwork at the base of the building will remain and we're repairing what was rundown or damaged by vandals."
A covered walkway around the outside of the building is a new addition as is a disabled lift inside the building to allow for full access to all members of the community.
Mr Rouse added that there would likely be a number of positions that will be available for those looking for hospitality work.
"If we can employ all the chefs, cooks, wait staff and kitchen hands from Blayney that would be great," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.