Swap night at Blayney VIEW Club September dinner

One could be forgiven for thinking you'd walked in on a flea market at the September VIEW Club dinner.
Tables were laden with accessories - scarves, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, belts, bags, rings and even aprons.
The accessory 'swap' was a huge success financially and loads of fun, with members donating unwanted goods and then restocking their supplies for a nominal donation to the Smith Family.
Quite a few members were seen sporting their new acquisitions many of which will probably make their way back to the trading tables next year.
Safe to say though, that it was loads of fun.
It was lovely to see a number of guests at the September dinner. Any ladies are welcome to attend the VIEW Club dinners. Our club is growing quite steadily at the moment and one member recently commented that VIEW is a lovely relaxed way to support a charity - no selling tickets or manning stalls - just come along to dinner and a guest speaker or activity each month.
At the September dinner Kayleen Herzig was presented with her 10 year badge and both Jillian Menon and Carolyn Nankivell received their new member badges.
We have now included an Acknowledgement to Country at our meetings and in September we observed one minute of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth 11.
The Blayney VIEW Club has received an invitation from Ronald McDonald House to do a tour of the facility in Orange, an offer which we hope to take up next year.
Unfortunately our guest speaker for the October dinner has had to pull out so we can look forward to an evening of games and entertainment run by Ros.
No doubt it will be fun and full of surprises.
In November we'll have someone speaking to us about the Blayney hospital re-development.
