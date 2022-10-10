Maurice and June Toole celebrate 70 years of marriage

Maurice and June Toole (nee Gillespie) celebrated 70 years of marriage, a fantastic milestone on Saturday 1st October at the Bathurst RSL with family and friends, who travelled from as far as Western Australia and Queensland.
Maurice and June married on 30th September 1952 at St. Matthews Church in Windsor, NSW.
They have five children and now have eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
They lived in the Neville and Blayney area and retired in Bathurst where they still reside.
