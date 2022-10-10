Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Maurice and June Toole celebrate 70 years of marriage

Updated October 10 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maurice and June Toole (nee Gillespie) celebrated 70 years of marriage, a fantastic milestone on Saturday 1st October at the Bathurst RSL with family and friends, who travelled from as far as Western Australia and Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.