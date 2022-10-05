Blayney Chronicle
Blayney LGA declared a natural disaster area by Paul Toole

Updated October 5 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 9:56pm
A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Blayney local government area following further rainfall.

Local News

