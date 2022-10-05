Blayney LGA declared a natural disaster area

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Blayney local government area following further rainfall.
Deputy Premier and local member Paul Toole said the natural disaster declaration was an important first step in offering support for local communities under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, which are jointly funded by the NSW Government and Commonwealth Government.
"This means assistance is available to vulnerable people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mr Toole said.
"Assistance is also available to Blayney Shire Council to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage from flooding or storms to investigate what support might be available to them".
Assistance available under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements for Blayney may include:
- Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged (eligibility criteria apply);
- Support for local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets;
- Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations; and
- Freight subsidies for primary producers.
For more information, go to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery/natural-disaster-declarations and www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
To apply for a concessional loan, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
