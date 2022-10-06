With a desire to present theatrical productions from a new perspective, Peter Young formed the Pinnacle Players, an Orange-based group of actors presenting immersive theatrical experiences in non-traditional venues.
With that in mind Mr Young's next production, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution is set in the historic Carcoar Courthouse, following on from two other plays set in equally unusual, but fitting locations.
"Our first production, the award-winning comedy, ART, combines a play musing on the validity of a controversial painting and how the fallout affects friendships, with the atmosphere and environment of a real working art gallery," he said.
"Our second production, The Vicar of Dibley, was staged in the Heritage Hall at Orange Public School which looks and feels like a church hall."
Witness for the Prosecution follows the trials of Londoner Leonard Vole who stands accused of murdering rich widow Emily French.
The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and Mr Vole's fight to escape the hangman's noose.
The cast includes three Blayney shire residents, Alvaro Marquez, Mark Logan and Brian Griffiths who are taking on both major and minor roles.
Generally regarded as one of Christie's most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end.
Due to the venue's size the play is limited to only 50 people per session and opens on Friday November 4. Tickets are available by calling 6361 3009.
