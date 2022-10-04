What do retail stores offer that online shopping doesn't?

This is branded content.

As the world reopens stores and returns to a sense of normality, customers are beginning to turn their attention back to the humble retail store. That's the one - the fashion retailer, the place to buy your toaster or your pool noodles.

Of course, as with all things, you can buy practically anything online these days with a credit card and a bit of patience. However - customers are still coming back to brick-and-mortar stores and coming in, whether it's an impulse purchase or someone trying to strike a deal.

Ultimately, why are customers returning to retail stores? This piece will explore some of the reasons that customers are returning to an in-store experience.

Retail shopping offers a unique, personalised experience

Let's say for example, that you want to buy some wholesale plush toys in Australia. Sure, you could jump online, order a box of plushies, and return to your coffee.

What if you want something different, though? Perhaps you'd like a mix of unique items, not a mix of the same toys - maybe you're just starting to buy plush toys and you don't want to rely on a YouTube tutorial.

Shopping in-store presents a unique perspective - that of the retail worker. It's an invaluable resource - often, they'll know something that the shopper doesn't - sometimes, that's insight on what's popular and what's not.

Returns are easy when shopping in-store.

Have you ever bought a pair of pants? Of course, you're not Captain Shorts. Now, let's consider how you could buy the pants.

You could jump onto your favourite fast fashion website, order the pants, wait a day, try them on, realise you put on a few pounds during the pandemic, have to organise an exchange or send the pants back to the website to get a refund. Then, do it all again as you buy the next size up and hope that it fits.

Did reading that paragraph feel painful? Of course, it should, nobody wants to go through that ordeal just to get pants!

Consider buying in-store. There will likely be a change room, you can try on the clothes, and get advice from workers. Maybe there's a new colour or style you'd like to try - well that's easy, you can just add it to your pile of clothes you want to try out.

Did you know that while shopping online might seem easy, in some cases, it's extremely difficult? In some sectors, return rates can be as high as 20 per cent for online shopping. This is twice as high as the equivalent retail sector - and a really big indicator of why the retail experience is essential.

Is shopping in-store bad for the environment?

One of the many reasons my friends think I shouldn't shop in-store is that it's apparently bad for the environment. Think about big semi-trailers dropping off pallets and pallets of stock to stores.

Here's an inconvenient truth for online shoppers - shopping in-store is a great way to reduce your emissions! Sure, you're not always going to get the items you want straight away, but by shopping in-store, you're not contributing to the massive amount of pollution that happens as a result of delivery trucks delivering lots of small packages on a daily basis.

Are you getting the best deal online?

Consider this - it's dinner time, you're hungry, and you jump online to order a pizza. The pizzas look great, but then you cringe at the price. How does a single cheese pizza cost that much when it's just cheese, dough, and some sauce?

Unfortunately, additional fees are an increasingly common thing when you're shopping online - whether it be customer handling fees or transaction fees, baked into the cost of the items you're buying.

The reality is, simply, that retail stores don't have to charge all of these 'additional fees' to offer the product. It's there, it's been shipped, and it's sitting on the shelf. Shopping in-store doesn't come with additional fees because you're not paying someone to do the job for you - you're doing the legwork yourself.