A plate of food arrives at the diners table and before they even reach for their cutlery, the smartphone comes out and the snaps are taken.
Food images are so prevalent in our social media streams that they're often taken for granted, but capturing a food image that makes you swoon with desire isn't as easy as it appears says the photography steward at the Carcoar Show Mark Logan.
"Unfortunately the lighting in most restaurants or pubs doesn't suit the dishes, and apart from it being a record of the meal itself, they often look lifeless and unappetising," he said.
Mr Logan said that it's important that people recognise that it's a photographic competition, not a food competition, that they're entering.
"It doesn't have to be some complicated dish to win," he said. "A well photographed ham and cheese toastie would have just as much chance at first prize as something from Quay in Sydney."
The food section is for one year only and next year the feature will be images taken from a drone.
The Carcoar Show has different categories to many other shows with the best black and white image taken from all the other categories.
"Just enter your black and white image into either the natural landscape, people, animals, rural, man made, nature, or food sections and the judge will choose from there," Mr Logan said.
Details of those categories are as follows:
Class 1. Natural Landscape - This Includes all beaches, sunsets, sunrises, cityscapes and landscape that may contain a building.
Class 2. People - This includes cute baby pics, couples, models, fashion, families etc
Class 3. Animals - The family dog, working dog, cat, bird or pet lamb, they're all allowed including wild animals and those in a zoo.
Class 4. Rural - These must evoke some essence of the rural aesthetic. Easily confused with landscapes, the rural section must just yell "Country Life'. Think hay bales, stock in a field, harvesters at sunset etc.
Class 5. Man Made - It differs from landscape as the building/object itself is the focus, rather than the building in its place. For this think of old cars, trains, architectural shots of buildings even some sculptural elements of human design, bridges etc.
Class 6. Nature - this differs from natural landscapes as it includes close up and other natural shapes that nature serves up. Think flower buds, curling fern leaves, rock pools, waterfalls, bunches of flowers etc.
Class 7. Food - Breakfast, lunch, dinner or in between enter the best food image that you have taken. You don't need to have cooked it either! It's all about the photograph not the dish. Make the judge drool with your best shot.
Class 8. Best Black and White chosen the above categories
Prizes are
CHAMPION PHOTOGRAPH by Under 15's - $25 donated by P & D Williams
CHAMPION COLOUR PHOTOGRAPH Adult Division - $25 donated by K & E Masters
CHAMPION MONOCHROME PHOTOGRAPH Adult Division - $25 donated by Michael Baker Auto
OVERALL CHAMPION PHOTOGRAPH - $50 donated by Dr A & C Watts
Photos to be left at Carcoar Post Office before 1pm on Thursday 27th October for judging that day. Free entry.
