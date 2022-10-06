Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Food photos to feature in the photography section at the 2022 Carcoar Show.

October 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's not the food that matters, such as this brisket burger, but the photograph itself in the one-off food photography section at the 2022 Carcoar Show.

A plate of food arrives at the diners table and before they even reach for their cutlery, the smartphone comes out and the snaps are taken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.