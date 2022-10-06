Newbridge gardens to open for festival

Spring gardens are bursting into life in Newbridge and several are open to visitors during the Spring into Art festival on October 21-23.
At Ferndale, there are spring blossoms and signs of year-round interest in the hardy established farm garden and iris nursery.
This working garden was designed over thirty years ago to meet the needs of a growing family while also serving as an attractive backdrop to daily life.
The slightly younger Hog Bristle garden features 150 callistemon including 11 species and 22 hybrid varieties, as well as grevillea, correa, lommandra and a single banksia.
These provide abundant food for nectar-feeding birds and insects through spring and summer.
A vegetable garden in raised beds is adjacent to - but not overshadowed by - a neatly-clipped hedge of pines.
On the other side of the village is Rustic Cottage, with a series of garden rooms laid out around deciduous trees including golden elms and a desert ash.
A cool-climate Asian-inspired garden is the current work in progress, joining roses, daphne, salvias and an abundance of potted plants which provide colour and variety.
The youngest garden is Barthaven, around what was formerly St Bartholomew's Anglican church.
Very much a work in progress, this was laid out only a few years ago and features irises, tulips and hellebores for colour.
Newly-released CWA centenary roses are the latest addition and a scattering of fruit trees includes a distinctive spicy lemon.
Opposite Barthaven artist David Lake is also opening his garden which surrounds his art studio.
A shuttle bus will transport visitors around the gardens and to the markets - including plant stalls - at the Showground.
The Art Show Opening night is Friday, October 21 in the Newbridge Hall. Markets are on Saturday at the Showground and live music is on at the Gladstone Hotel on Saturday evening and Sunday lunchtime.
