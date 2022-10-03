A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Blayney Chronicle. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
An Orange man who once lived in Millthorpe and attended Blayney High School in years 7 and 8 has opened up about the death of a loved one as well as his own mental health battles in an effort to help others.
Alex Breeze's struggles with mental health date back to his time in the classroom.
"School wasn't the best for me," he said.
Even to this day, the now 28-year-old still battles with anxiety and depression.
"I've got really bad anxiety, so for example I can't go shopping," he said.
"I can't physically go into Woolworths or Coles."
Mr Breeze's mental health got so bad that towards the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, he tried multiple times to take his own life by way of suicide.
"I've had a really rough track," he said.
Then in early 2022, he had to deal with the tragedy of losing a loved one.
"It was one of the hardest times of my life," he added.
"This year has been my biggest battle with mental health."
The death of his loved one could have easily sent Mr Breeze on a downward spiral, one he may never have come back from. But instead, he went the other way.
"I didn't really want to let that death take over and let (my mental health) go downhill even more," he said.
"I've been telling everyone that I want to get better and I want to keep pushing myself. I had experienced one of the hardest things in my life, but now I'm on the road to recovery."
"Then I decided that this year was the year I was going to fix myself. I've decided to really push myself. I gave up on the suicide stuff and started really seeking help."
Mr Breeze now sees a doctor once or twice a week for his mental health and wants to encourage others to do the same.
"Don't be scared to ask for help. Everything will be ok and it ain't weak to speak," he said.
But seeking help is not all he is doing.
Throughout October - which coincides with Mental Health Month - Mr Breeze will be walking 100km to raise money for the Black Dog Institute.
Nearly half of this journey will come on one day alone, with Mr Breeze set to walk from Orange to Blayney on October 29.
"When I was in my deepest, darkest times, I was reaching out really hard to places like Beyond Blue or the Black Dog Institute," he said.
"I'm all for helping them so I'm proving that anyone can walk the dark road alone. It might take hours, but in the end you're going to get there. To conquer that walk in a day, I would really do myself proud."
To view Mr Breeze's fundraising page or to make a donation, click here.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
