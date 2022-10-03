Blayney Chronicle
Our lost youth: Alex Breeze opens up about mental health struggles

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:40am
Alex Breeze has opened up on his mental health struggles in an effort to help others. Picture by Riley Krause.

A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Blayney Chronicle. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.

