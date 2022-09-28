As times have changed people have had different views on nudity.
From cave drawings through to Michelangelo's David and on to modern TV series and advertising, nowadays nudity is everywhere.
Starting this Saturday at the Platform Arts Hub Blayney, the upcoming exhibition, simply titled "Nude", will feature artworks from their monthly life drawing workshops.
The exhibition will showcase 45 artworks from 12 different artists who are all from the Blayney Shire, except for one artist who travels down from Sydney each month.
Organised by Stephanie Cook, Jade Heller and venue event co-ordinator Sarah Randall the exhibition will be a great confidence boost for the artists.
"This is a a great opportunity for the artists, many who have never exhibited their works before," Ms Cook said. "It's also a great opportunity for the community to come together and support local art and artists."
As an artist herself Ms Cook finds the challenge of drawing the human figure to be challenging and exciting, but acknowledges that it's not for everyone.
"Some people find the idea of being in a room with someone who is nude or semi-nude to be quite confronting," she said.
"Also the format of the meetings where we do a number of two minute sketches followed by 25 minute sittings can be difficult."
The exhibition opens this Saturday night October 1 from 6pm to 8pm at Platform Arts Hub.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
