The major redevelopment of the Blayney Multipurpose Service (MPS) is a step closer, with Member for Bathurst Paul Toole today announcing the existing site as the preferred location.
Mr Toole said the existing MPS will be redeveloped on Osman Street following a comprehensive review by Health Infrastructure and the Western NSW Local Health District.
"The NSW Government is investing in the redevelopment of the Blayney MPS as part of our $297 million Multipurpose Service Program to deliver improved access to health and aged care services for communities in rural and remote NSW," Mr Toole said.
"The existing location's close proximity to other medical and aged care services currently located on the site, including the HealthOne, was an important factor in determining the preferred site."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said a range of criteria was carefully considered in determining the site, including location, zoning and size.
"The existing site will provide a modern, fit-for-purpose health and aged care facility and is located close to the town centre, providing convenient access for aged care residents to travel to town," Mrs Taylor said.
The relatively flat site also offers future opportunities for on-site parking and landscaping, and will ensure easy access for emergency services, staff and visitors attending the facility.
Mr Toole said further details of the Blayney MPS redevelopment will be identified through the planning phase.
"Community involvement in the design of contemporary health facilities is key to getting them right and there will be opportunities for community members to have their say into shaping the redevelopment as planning continues," Mr Toole said.
"The project team will be releasing the master plan shortly and the community will be invited to provide their feedback on this next stage.
"I will continue to keep the community updated as planning progresses."
