Current site selected for redevelopment of Blayney MPS

Updated September 26 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:46am
The current site has been chosen for the redevelopment of the Blayney Multipurpose Service.

The major redevelopment of the Blayney Multipurpose Service (MPS) is a step closer, with Member for Bathurst Paul Toole today announcing the existing site as the preferred location.

