Once more the Blayney shire is to receive a huge swathe of cash from two government grants, and this time around it's our road network that's set to benefit.
Blayney Shire Council will be receiving $909,851 from the $1,323,420 within round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund with the remaining $413,569 being split between the community groups that are looking to commence some larger projects.
Those council projects are:
1. Millthorpe Mainstreet MasterPlan
2. Blayney Shire Active Movement Strategy Projects
3. King George Oval
The second suite of money comes from round nine of the Resources for Region fund.
That total is a staggering $8.167 million and will go to the following projects.
1. Regional Road Improvements
2. Local Road Improvements
3. Masterplanning / Detailed design
4. Additional / Reserve Projects
Councillor Bruce Reynolds noted during the September council meeting that the worst roads are being targeted by the RfR finds.
"I get a lot of feedback about the condition of Hobbys Yard's Road which isn't helped by all the logging trucks and other trucks that use it," he said.
Cr Reynolds was also pleased to see his pet projects of footpaths linking parts of the western side of Blayney listed in the SCCF round of funding.
"We couldn't afford these projects as a council but it's opening up all of Blayney," he said.
"We have the Belubula River walkway, which hopefully will start on the stage three and stage four shortly, and that should get us a loop around all of Blayney that will allow the residents of Blayney to be able to get to school, or around to the shops or get some exercise on safe footpaths."
With costs across the board continuing to escalate deputy mayor David Somervaille noted that there is a 15 per cent costs contingency and said it was important that council pay strict attention to any cost overruns.
"These grants are fixed amounts," he said. "If there are any cost overruns council has to bear that. So in my mind it's even more than just a contingency for unforeseen events. It's a premium that council should be costing into the likely cost of a project."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
