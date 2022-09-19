To mark World Clean Up Day Nestlé volunteers from its factory in Blayney donned gloves and gathered to clean up the Belubula River Walk.
Volunteers removed and properly disposed of numerous bags of waste found in the environment, supported by Clean Up Australia.
Nestlé aims to play an active role in changing behaviour and raising public awareness about reducing plastic waste and recycling more.
Nestlé Factory Manager, Charlene De Wit, said this is an opportunity to spark change from the inside out, and remind employees of the importance of recycling right and disposing of waste correctly.
"Going for a walk may be the best part of any pet's day. We're committed to leading lasting and impactful change to tackle the waste pollution challenge, so pets and their owners can enjoy spending time outdoors in our neighbourhood," she said.
"Our goal for Clean Up Day was simple: to leave our local community cleaner than we found it, and we did. A big thanks to the Nestlé volunteers from our Blayney factory who removed many bags of rubbish from the environment.
"Driving behaviour changes, starting from within our own factory, is just one way we are supporting the community and progressing our mission to ensure none of our packaging ends up in landfill or as litter."
Nestlé has announced a series of specific actions to meet its commitment to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.
Along with driving behaviour change to ensure everyone knows how to dispose of packaging waste correctly, Nestlé says it's committed to creating a future where cleverly designed packaging, innovative new materials, better recycling infrastructure and reusable or refillable packaging can prevent waste from entering the land and oceans in the first instance.
The work has already seen many packs change, including moving the entire Smarties range to paper packaging, KitKat four finger becoming the first food grade soft plastic in Australia wrapped with 30 per cent recycled plastic (using mass balance), and over 16 tonnes of plastic removed from the packaging of the Purina Petcare accessories and health range.
Pip Kiernan, Chair of Clean Up Australia, said the state of the environment means people are expecting their employers - and brands - to show leadership and be true stewards for the future.
"When we take time to connect with the environment and clean it up, we become more conscious of our environmental footprint," she said.
"We're seeing a real drive amongst the Australian population to take action, we know people want to reduce their environmental impact. These efforts by the team at Nestlé have made a real difference at the Belubula River Walk."
World Clean Up Day unites countries, communities and volunteers across the world for clean-up exercises, promoting the need for proper management of waste and raising global awareness and action for a cleaner planet.
Around Oceania, approximately 450 Nestlé volunteers across four countries will clean up their local parks, reserves and waterways.
