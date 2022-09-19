Blayney Chronicle
Nestlé volunteers mark World Clean Up Day at Blayney

Updated September 19 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:41pm
Volunteers removed and properly disposed of numerous bags of waste found in the environment, supported by Clean Up Australia. Picture supplied.

To mark World Clean Up Day Nestlé volunteers from its factory in Blayney donned gloves and gathered to clean up the Belubula River Walk.

