Do you have what it takes to be on a regional taskforce?

Communities from across the state are encouraged to recognise and support their local veterans through the $100,000 Anzac Community Grants Program.
The NSW Government has increased funding available to honour former and current serving personnel. I encourage anyone who is interested in the service and sacrifice of veterans in New South Wales to apply for an Anzac Community Grant, worth up to $3,000.
We're looking for projects that honour and support our veterans and those who currently serve, and that broaden our understanding of their military efforts and peacekeeping contributions. This is an opportunity to get projects off the ground, at a local community level across the entire State.
Applications are open to individuals and not-for-profit organisations, including local government authorities, ex-service and non-government organisations and educational institutions.
Grants cover four categories: local community historical research and education; preservation or display of war memorabilia; public commemorative events; and support to members of the NSW veteran community.
We are committed to supporting the more than 1200 veterans that transition into NSW communities from the Defence Force every year, and to honour their service.
Details on how to apply for the Anzac Community Grants Program can be found here. The grant round closes at 5pm on November 11.
Young people across regional NSW are being encouraged to apply to become a member of the 2023 Regional Youth Taskforce to ensure the voices of youth in their communities are heard.
The Regional Youth Taskforce delivers real outcomes, having helped create the Regional School Alumni Events Program, enabled our youth to get driver's licenses online and supported an additional $10 million commitment to free activities for young people in our regions through Holiday Break.
The Taskforce meets four times throughout the year with each meeting focused on the pillars of the Regional Youth Framework: Wellbeing, Connectivity, Work Ready and Community.
If you are aged 12 to 24 and are passionate about your region, being on the Taskforce is an opportunity to work with like-minded people and let us know how the government can help you and your peers work, live and thrive in your community.
Applications for the 2023 Regional Youth Taskforce are currently open and will close on Sunday, October 23 2022.
To find out more information or to submit an application visit - https://www.nsw.gov.au/regional-nsw/regional-youth-taskforce
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.