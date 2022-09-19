While Orange is losing significantly more to poker machines than the average Australian town, a new report from Monash University has also revealed Blayney boasts one of the lowest rates of loss through slot machines anywhere in the state.
More than $31 million was syphoned through Orange's 470 slots last year, or about $600,000 every week.
This equates to an average loss of $955 for every adult resident - about 45 per cent higher than the national per-capita figure of $655.
It's also notably higher than surrounding regions including Bathurst ($710 per person), and Cabonne and Blayney ($226 per person).
Poker machines are located in about 20 venues across Orange, including the Ex-Services Club, Bowling Club, and almost every pub.
The recent report was authored by Associate Professor Dr Charles Livingstone, and record losses in pubs and hotels. Casino figures - believed to be significant - were not included.
It shows a total of $11.4 billion was lost last year in the 173,217 machines across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania.
"It's become ubiquitous in NSW," Livingstone said. "You can't go anywhere, really, and particularly in country towns, without encountering poker machines.
"And if you are in strife with them, or if you're struggling to get on top of them, then the sound and the people using them - it's very hard for you to resist."
Brisbane had the highest total losses with $591.2 million, followed by Canterbury-Bankstown ($433 million) and Fairfield (409.7 million).
Adjusted for inflation, and estimated $308.4 billion was lost between 1993 and 2019.
