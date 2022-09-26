The pavilion entries at every regional show are a popular draw card, none more so than the one at the Carcoar Show.
Housed in the recently refurbished Digger Bright Pavilion the gap of two years without a show has not dampened the enthusiasm for arts crafts and cooking at all, in fact the president of the Carcoar Show Society Andrew Winfield is expecting numbers to be well up on 2019's.
There is always a category for everyone to be involved in at the show," he said, "Our pavilion offers something for everyone from craft, photography, art, flowers/plants, and of course baking.
"This year all pavilion entries are free, as we believe that being involved adds to the excitement of being at the show, and you may just come away with a prize."
Whereas Mr Winfield may not be proficient with a brush and canvas he does have a record of success in the Blokes' Chocolate Cake competition.
"As well as encouraging blokes to have a go at making a cake, this section also opens up another channel of conversation amongst men in the community," He said. "It creates discussion about something other than work, stock prices and the weather.
The men's cake competition comes with a $100 first prize on offer as well as the perpetual Golden Whisk Trophy (which the winner gets to add an embellishment to before returning).
"But most importantly they get a year of "bragging rights" across the shire as the Champion Chocolate Cake Baker. So, I urge all blokes to start a conversation, challenge a mate, find a recipe and get involved."
Sophie Hansen has been a supporter of the Carcoar Show for many years and this year it's one of her own tasty creations that is the feature cake.
Like any good cake it's all about the flavour and using the best ingredients available.
This year's cake is a Pear, Walnut and Nutmeg cake with sweet Dukkah so with such humble ingredients it's more about taste and texture rather than a deft hand with decoration.
The recipe is on page 50 of the schedule that is now available from Blayney Newsagency, Greens Mandurama Rural Service Centre, Mandurama General Store and Newsagency and Carcoar Local Post Office.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
