It has taken a lot longer than anticipated but the new change rooms at King George Oval are now complete and ready for use.
From COVID related supply shortages to the constant wet weather the project was unable to be fully completed before the end of the 2022 football season.
Blayney Shire Council Deputy Mayor David Somervaille said that the rooms are a much-needed addition to the facilities at KGO and the future of women's sport.
"These change rooms will allow for women's sport in Blayney to grow now that the facilities appropriately cater for female sporting teams," he said.
Each of the new home and away buildings are identical with separate rooms for each gender with an accessible toilet between them.
Inside the floors are washable, the facilities clean and built to last.
The work though isn't complete, the former change rooms under the grandstand will be reconditioned into a strapping and treatment space for home and away teams as well as new showers and toilets for the referees.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee said that everyone should be encouraged and supported to give the sport they love their best shot.
"Everyone, whether having a kick around Blayney's King George Oval, or competing at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, deserves appropriate change, shower and toilet facilities," he said.
"Dedicated women's change rooms reduce barriers to sport, and create a safe, inclusive environment for all. That's why it's fantastic that, for the first time, Blayney's King George Oval now features fit for purpose women's change rooms facilities."
Blayney General manager Mark Dicker said that the next stage in KGO's revival would soon commence.
"The entry and exit points as well as the parking is certainly the next part of the project," he said.
