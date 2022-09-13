Blayney Chronicle
Take a tour around the new change rooms at King George Oval in Blayney.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:48am, first published 2:10am
Andrew Gee with lauren Redmond, Megan Stammers and Molly Iffland cutting the ribbon outside the away side change room.

It has taken a lot longer than anticipated but the new change rooms at King George Oval are now complete and ready for use.

