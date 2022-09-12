Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

After 12 years of getting people fit, Kate Toole takes a break

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 12 years Kate Toole has been pushing Blayney residents harder and harder to get fit, but now it's her turn to look after herself after leaving her role as fitness instructor at CentrePoint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.