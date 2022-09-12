After 12 years of getting people fit, Kate Toole takes a break

For 12 years Kate Toole has been pushing Blayney residents harder and harder to get fit, but now it's her turn to look after herself after leaving her role as fitness instructor at CentrePoint.
Kate's farewell was organised by her mature age fitness class who put on a lunch for her at the Royal Hotel.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
