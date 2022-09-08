The company that purchased the Lee Hostel in Blayney in July have expanded their aged-care portfolio with the purchase of the Uralba Retirement Village in Carcoar.
Burswood Nursing Care Pty Ltd, as trustee for the Roshana Family Trust, a Western Australia based aged care group, have purchased the retirement village and the hospital museum building.
Advertisement
The four self-care units at the rear of the facility and the old doctor's building next door were not included in the sale.
After lengthy discussions surrounding a possible merger with the Lee Hostel board at the end of 2021 fell through, chairman of the Uralba Inc board Andrew Baulch said that it's been a long and involved process to get to the point of finding a buyer.
"Once it was clear that the merger wouldn't go through I talked to Respect from Tasmania and then Uniting who were very keen overall, and were keen to the end," he said.
As soon as Mr Baulch became aware of the sale of Lee Hostel he contacted the Roshana group who quickly sat down with the Uralba Board and thrashed out a deal.
"I spoke to Roshana on the Friday, they got on a plane on the weekend and were here on the Monday," he said.
"After they inspected the facility on the Monday morning we sat down in the afternoon and thrashed out a deal."
That deal will see the residents able to stay in place in Carcoar and also see the rejuvenation of the hospital museum.
"They've taken over the main hostel part and have undertaken to continue to restore the museum and rebuild a spectacular staircase up to the second floor of the museum," Mr Baulch said.
The knowledge that none of the residents would need to move out of Uralba is a relief for Mr Baulch and the board.
IN OTHER NEWS: Blayney Men's Shed is one of 2500 operating around the world
"The idea that they could end up in Wellington or Lithgow was not one that we liked at all," he said.
"All our people wanted was to stay in their wonderful home and keep their bedrooms and for things to go on as they've always gone on."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.