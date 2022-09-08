Blayney Chronicle
Carcoar's Uralba Retirement Village sold to Burswood Nursing Care Pty Ltd.

Andrew Baulch outside the Uralba Retirement Village which has been sold to the Burswood Nursing Care. Photo; Mark Logan.

The company that purchased the Lee Hostel in Blayney in July have expanded their aged-care portfolio with the purchase of the Uralba Retirement Village in Carcoar.

