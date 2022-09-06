Today's Tim Davies gets amongst the livestock in preparation for Carcoar show special

Carcoar has seen its fair share of professional film cameras over the past few years and on Wednesday morning, from the chipper hour of 5.30, the Nine Network's Today Show weatherman Tim Davies will be on Belubula Street, presenting the live crosses back to the studio.
On Tuesday afternoon Tim Davies and the film crew took the time to film a flock of Dom Burden's Merinos being worked by his yard dog Ollie.
As a resident Plover took a dislike to Ollie and spent most of its time dive bombing him, distracting him a bit from the job at hand, Ollie was able to regather his momentum, providing footage that will be played as Tim speaks to the president of the Carcoar Show Society Andrew Winfield about the upcoming show.
About 20 minutes was spent moving the sheep from the showground's oval up into the new sheep yards behind the shearing bay. This will be edited down to about a 30 second overlay but Mr Davies did well not to be trampled or have his clothes chewed.
It took two takes but once it was finished they were off to Hilton Homestead to film another segment.
The Today Show runs from 5.30am to 9am.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
