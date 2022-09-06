Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Liam Henry gets 24 minutes off the bench in Penrith Panthers' NRL clash with North Queensland

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:22am, first published 5:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney talent Liam Henry warms up at North Queensland Stadium prior to making his NRL debut for Penrith. Picture by Getty Images

RUNNING out onto North Queensland Stadium in front of 23,840 fans wearing the colours of the NRL's defending champions - it's a moment Liam Henry will long remember.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.