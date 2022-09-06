Blayney Chronicle
NABJHS event was a huge success at Blayney's equestrian and livestock centre

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:30am, first published 12:02am
The president of the National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show Joel Maguire's enthusiasm for the Central West Equestrian and Livestock Centre in Blayney was at fever pitch on Monday after holding the first show there in three years.

