The president of the National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show Joel Maguire's enthusiasm for the Central West Equestrian and Livestock Centre in Blayney was at fever pitch on Monday after holding the first show there in three years.
"We're really, really impressed," he said. "The facilities are absolutely incredible and we couldn't have asked for a better result."
With almost as many heads of cattle as there were competitors, 150 and 165 respectively, organising a national event of this size after a three year COVID break, and in a different location, was never going to be easy, but Mr Maguire said that the support they gained allowed the show to run perfectly.
"We were in Dubbo for 30 years and this was our first in Blayney," he said. "We were blown away with how it has been received by the competitors and their parents."
Designed to get school students of all ages engaged in the stud livestock and beef cattle industry the NABJHS teaches the students how to present and show animals as well as making contacts within relevant parts of the industry.
Mr Maguire said that the committee hopes to continue using the CWELC long into the future and thanked Blayney Shire Council and the community for the work that was put into helping the committee get established.
"The members of council and community were awesome," he said. "They were really good to work with and when something came up as we organised the event, when we reached out to them if they couldn't help, they'd find someone who could."
Being a national show the contestants came from around the country, with one even travelling from New Zealand, and Mr Maguire expects there to be even more in following years.
"We were down slightly in our first year back with numbers and the range, but they came from all over NSW and some from Victoria and New Zealand," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
