Blayney Men's Shed is one of 2500 operating around the world

Updated September 5 2022 - 6:17am, first published 5:17am
Greg Hooper at the Blayney Men's Shed.

From a humble idea in regional Australia, there are now more than 2,500 Men's Sheds operating in 12 countries around world, and Blayney's is just but one of them.

