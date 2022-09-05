From a humble idea in regional Australia, there are now more than 2,500 Men's Sheds operating in 12 countries around world, and Blayney's is just but one of them.
Off the back of Father's Day, the Australian Men's Shed Association (AMSA) is celebrating the contributions of Men's Sheds to local communities for Men's Shed Week (4-10 September 2022).
Advertisement
President of the Blayney Men's Shed Ian Tooke said that during this year's Men's Shed Week the Blayney "shedders" would be welcoming those interested in seeing what happens in the shed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're having an open day this Friday and anyone is welcome to drop in and see what we're up to," he said. "The shed will be open from 10am to 2pm."
At the shed, men have the opportunity to find friendship, a sense of purpose and a place to belong and contribute. Many men live fuller, healthier and happier lives through their involvement with their shed-but it doesn't stop there.
A Men's Shed is a dedicated, welcoming shared place where people (typically older men) come together-regardless of their background or ability-to share knowledge, learn new skills and develop old ones, and have a bit of fun.
There are over 1,200 Men's Sheds around Australia (that's more Men's Sheds than Macca's restaurants.)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.