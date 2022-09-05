Fun activities galore planned in Blayney for September school holidays

The Blayney Town Association has organised a variety of school holiday activities open to year 6 through to year 12 students across the Blayney shire, whether they attend a local school or not.
These activities are supported by Regis Resources Limited and Blayney Shire Council.
Advertisement
These activities include board games, car maintenance, short story writing, a day of ten pin bowling, indoor ball games and others. The Blayney squash courts will be the main venue for indoor sports and activities.
The car maintenance activity will be held at Michael Baker Automotives. Michael has kindly donated his time and the venue for this.
There are also planned family days, open to all. These include two family picnic days on October 1 at Carrington Park and October 8 in Heritage Park, both from 12pm - 4pm.
The community will be able to borrow various free outdoor games such as corn toss, Frisbees, tennis racquets, howlers, giant Jenga, Bocce and board games at the BTA marquee.
The Rotary Club of Blayney will be holding a sausage sizzle in Heritage Park with all funds from this donated back into activities for our youth, in the form of a rock-climbing wall.
Also, at Heritage Park Cub and Calf plaster painting and Nellies coffee van. The Platform Arts Hub will be hosting reptile encounters for the entire family and tie dying, short story writing and board games.
All these activities have been provided free or at a minimum cost to ensure as much engagement by the youth and communities within the Shire.
These activities are made possible by a small core volunteer group of BTA and Platform Arts Hub members who have donated their time to assist at each activity.
We would like this program to continue and to expand but we need more volunteers.
We are looking for people who can donate some of their time with both the BTA and Platform Arts Hub, it doesn't necessarily have to be during the day, it can be a couple of hours at night-time to enable the continuance and expansion of both school holiday activities, art programs, exhibitions and other community events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.