Fun activities galore planned in Blayney for September school holidays

Updated September 5 2022 - 5:12am, first published 3:34am
Frisbee action is all part of the Blayney Town Associations September activities program.

The Blayney Town Association has organised a variety of school holiday activities open to year 6 through to year 12 students across the Blayney shire, whether they attend a local school or not.

